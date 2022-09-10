Interior Department renames 26 places in Alaska to remove a derogatory word for Native women

Twenty-six places in Alaska received a new name Thursday as part of the Interior Department’s initiative to remove a derogatory word for Indigenous women — a change that affects nearly 650 sites and geographic features across the country.

The official name change process has been almost a year in the making. In November 2021, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland unveiled an order to remove the word “sq—,” a slur for Native women, from federal lands. Many Indigenous organizations, including the Alaska Federation of Natives and the Native American Rights Fund, supported Haaland’s initiative.

“I feel a deep obligation to use my platform to ensure that our public lands and waters are accessible and welcoming. That starts with removing racist and derogatory names that have graced federal locations for far too long,” Haaland said in a prepared statement Thursday.

Some Alaska Native groups worked with the Interior Department to suggest replacement names for different places. For example, the Curyung Tribal Council in Dillingham met with Interior to recommend renaming a local creek Amau Creek, which includes the Yugtan word for great-grandmother, to honor the community’s strong female ancestors. Three local girls pushed to change the creek’s name, prompting debate in the community, months before Haaland’s order.

Curyung Tribal Council First Chief J.J. Larson applauded the department for implementing the council’s suggested name.

“It gives me hope that we’re moving in the right direction as a society, that our government is listening to us — it’s not just giving us a direction and saying, ‘This is what you have to do,’ ” Larson said.

In the Native Village of Eagle in eastern Interior Alaska, a local mountain has been renamed Jëjezhuu Tr’injàa Mountain at the Eagle Village Tribal Council’s request.