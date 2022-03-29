The Curyung Tribe is gathering input for changing a Dillingham creek’s derogatory name

More than two dozen places in Alaska are named using a racist and sexist word that disparages Indigenous women.

Last spring, months before the federal government began steps to change those names, three elementary students wanted to rename a Dillingham creek that uses that slur, as well as a road that bears the creek’s name.

Now, members of the Curyung Tribal Council in Dillingham are working to gather ideas for new names from the community.

The students — Alora Wassily, Trista Wassily and Harmony Larson — wanted to change the name to Seven Sisters Creek to reflect the community’s connection to sisters who traveled about six miles from Nushagak Point to live along the creek generations ago.

In November, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland moved to ban the slur from the names of places on federal lands. And last month the Interior Department opened a public comment period on name changes for over 660 geographic features across the country.

The federal Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force, unlike the girls, based its suggestions on other geographic locations in the area.

In Alaska, the task force will give priority to tribes’ suggestions for name changes, but those suggestions have to adhere to existing policies — like restrictions on naming things after people.

First Chief JJ Larson said the Curyung Tribal Council took part in a March 22 consultation with the U.S. Board on Geographic Names, but the Tribe also requested an independent session with the board, which is scheduled for April 19.

“The three girls that have worked on this for over a year now have done a lot of the groundwork, and really pushed for this to happen,” he said. “We felt that as a tribe, if the federal government was going to come in here and change the name on our tribal lands, that we should be consulted individually.”

In February, the task force released more than 3,300 alternatives for locations across the country. In Dillingham, the names it suggested were Bradford Point, Snag Point, Grassy Island, Sheep Island and Picnic Point.

A creek in the Lake and Peninsula Borough will also receive a new name . Suggested changes for that include Sea Gull Flat, Telephone Point, Svoger Slough, Graveyard Point and Cape Horn.

On April 2, the Curyung Tribe plans to hold a community meeting open to everyone in Dillingham to discuss ideas and gather feedback. The Tribe also invited the U.S. Geological Survey to attend.

Larson said a few names have been brought forward since the students first presented Seven Sisters Creek.

“The girls actually came to our Tribal Council meeting and gave us another name as another option: Al’a’s Creek,” Larson said. “Al’a is big sister, and so it’s a really good name, I think, that that really ties well with our community and our culture.”

Elder Dora Andrew-Ihrke worked with the students on the name change project. She taught for decades at the Dillingham school before she retired. She is from Aleknagik — Alaqnaqiq — which she said means “wrong way” in Yup’ik.

Her aunt told her that the first people who resided in Aleknagik set up a camp at what became the mission school.

“They settled there, and it became a permanent place. And once it becomes a place to live, then you give it a name,” she said. “When people come around, they ask, ‘Who are you guys?’ And they’d say, ‘Igyararmiunguukut.’ We’re people from the throat. Throat of the area, meaning the lake was like the head of a person. And the throat is right between the river, and the river would be like going down into your stomach area, and so forth. So land was sometimes named after the human body. And so Aleknagik, which was Alarneq — somebody went up the wrong river with the kayak, instead of going up the Nushagak River, and settled there. And then the rest of the group, the Natives that first settled there called themselves the Igyararmiut.”