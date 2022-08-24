KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Tuesday, August 23, 2022: Blueprint Downtown: More than a wish list?  Perseverance Theatre season preview.  Singer-songwriter June Bunch shares a few tunes

The sunset illuminates downtown’s 20th Century Gross Theater on Saturday, September 5, 2020, in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)
The City and Borough of Juneau has extended the period for public comment on the draft of the Blueprint Downtown plan for three more weeks.  It lays out a 20-year vision for downtown Juneau, piecing together the hopes and dreams of community members who have contributed to the plan. On Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, a look at its many moving parts.

Also in this program:

  • Perseverance Theatre kicks off its new season with “Where the Summit Meets the Stars,” a surreal story that pulses with Lingít music, dance and culture.
  • Singer-songwriter June Bunch brings her ukulele to Juneau Afternoon to strum a few tunes. 
