June Bunch, a wayfaring singer-songwriter, comes to Juneau.

Guests: June Bunch, singer-songwriter.
A job as a wildlife guide brought June Bunch to Juneau. With her uke in her backpack, she came in search of adventure and inspiration to write new songs. On Juneau Afternoon, she shares a few of her musical postcards, set to the strum of a ukulele.
