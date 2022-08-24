KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

June Bunch, a wayfaring singer-songwriter, comes to Juneau.

Air date: Tuesday, August 23, 2022 — Blueprint Downtown: More than a wish list?  Perseverance Theatre season preview.  Singer-songwriter June Bunch shares a few tunes

June Bunch comes to Juneau Afternoon to share a few tunes (Photo by Rhonda McBride).
Guests: June Bunch, singer-songwriter.
A job as a wildlife guide brought June Bunch to Juneau. With her uke in her backpack, she came in search of adventure and inspiration to write new songs. On Juneau Afternoon, she shares a few  of her musical postcards, set to the strum of a ukulele.

