Perseverance Theatre’s new season kicks off in October with a world premiere of “Where the Summit Meets the Stars, written and directed by Frank Henry Kaash Katasse, who brings a rich blend of Tlingit culture, music and spirituality to the stage.

Two other plays in the line-up this season also explore social and cultural boundaries — an adaptation of Little Women by Kate Hamill and the Great Leap by Lauren Yee.

Air date: Tuesday, August 23, 2022