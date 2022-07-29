Juneau Audubon Society rare bird alert: Colorful Wood Duck sightings.

Guests: Brenda Wright, Programs Manager, Juneau Audubon Society.
Brenda Wright from the Juneau Audubon Society has an update on Wood Duck sightings in Juneau. The Wood Duck, one of the most beautiful and colorful of birds, is a rare visitor to Alaska. Also in this interview, advice on how to prevent bird window strikes.
