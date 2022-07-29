KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Audubon Society rare bird alert: Colorful Wood Duck sightings.

Air date: Friday, July 29, 2022 — Ironman Alaska: The final stretch. Update on CBJ’s youth shelter. Juneau Audubon Society spotlights Wood Ducks.

Guests: Brenda Wright, Programs Manager, Juneau Audubon Society.
Brenda Wright from the Juneau Audubon Society has an update on Wood Duck sightings in Juneau. The Wood Duck, one of the most beautiful and colorful of birds, is a rare visitor to Alaska. Also in this interview, advice on how to prevent bird window strikes.

Air date: Friday, July 29, 2022

