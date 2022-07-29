KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Ironman: An epic adventure with epic logistics.

Air date: Friday, July 29, 2022 — Ironman Alaska: The final stretch. Update on CBJ’s youth shelter. Juneau Audubon Society spotlights Wood Ducks.

Ironman Alaska triathlon is set for August 7, 2022 (Photo courtesy of Ironman).
Guests: Liz Perry, Executive Director, Travel Juneau. Kara Tetley, Destination Marketing Manager, Travel Juneau.
Planning for Ironman Alaska has been unchartered territory for organizations like Travel Juneau and the City and Borough of Juneau. They’ve have had to navigate some unexpected challenges and prepare for an influx of visitors comparable to Celebration. In this conversation, a look at the community’s role as host of what’s being billed as an “epic adventure.”

