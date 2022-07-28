Organizers of the Alaska Ironman triathlon have had their own marathon, preparing for the arrival of more than a thousand participants. They’ve faced many challenges along the way, with more to come as August 7th approaches, when the event gets underway.

On this Friday’sJuneau Afternoon, a look at the logistics for the first Ironman competition in Alaska – how it’s become a stress test for Juneau’s ability to pull off an event of this scale.

Also on this program:

After one year in operation, a progress report on CBJ’s new youth shelter.

This week’s rare bird sightings from the Juneau Audubon Society

