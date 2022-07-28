Hula dancers help Juneau man get back on his feet.

The year got off to a devastating start for Kalei Wery, who fell off a ladder and remains on a long road to recovery from his injuries. Wery, originally from Hawaii, has lived in Juneau more than 30 years, perhaps best known for his Christmas decorations that feature a huge Meli Kalikimaka sign outside his house. He also plays the ukulele for the Hui Hula o Manoa group. Members have rallied to help pay for some of Wery’s expenses by holding a Hawaiian-style fundraiser.

Air date: Wednesday, July 27, 2022