KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Hula dancers help Juneau man get back on his feet.

Air date: Wednesday, July 27, 2022 — Path to Prosperity finalists selected. Ukrainian resettlement efforts in Alaska. Hawaiian-style fundraiser for Kalei Wery.

Guests: Elsa Demeksa and Tonia Kramp, members of Hui Hula o Manoa
The year got off to a devastating start for Kalei Wery, who fell off a ladder and remains on a long road to recovery from his injuries. Wery, originally from Hawaii, has lived in Juneau more than 30 years, perhaps best known for his Christmas decorations that feature a huge Meli Kalikimaka sign outside his house. He also plays the ukulele for the Hui Hula o Manoa group. Members have rallied to help pay for some of Wery’s expenses by holding a Hawaiian-style fundraiser.

 

 

 

 

Air date: Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications