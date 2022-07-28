KTOO

How Alaskans can sponsor Ukranian refugees.

Air date: Wednesday, July 27, 2022 — Path to Prosperity finalists selected. Ukrainian resettlement efforts in Alaska. Hawaiian-style fundraiser for Kalei Wery.

Guests: Bridget Smith, Juneau Ukraine Family Settlement. Zori Opanasevych, executive director, New Chance Ukraine Relief.
There are groups like New Chance Ukraine Relief, working to help Ukrainians resettle in Alaska. Some like Ukraine Juneau Family Relief are sponsoring refugees, while others are finding different ways to contribute.

