Fifty thousand dollars in prizes. Training on how to run a successful small business. Just a few of the incentives for entrepreneurs to compete in the Path to Prosperity Contest.

In this year’s competition, Spruce Root has selected twelve finalists from across Southeast Alaska. Meet two of them on this Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, as well as a look at how this competition aims to blend the best of Indigenous knowledge and modern business practices to build a sustainable and successful economy for the region.

Also in this show:

Helping Ukrainian refugees resettle in Alaska.

A Juneau hula group’s efforts to help a man recover from a devastating fall earlier this year.

Garden Talk

Sheli DeLaney hosts today’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. n KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.

For more information about Juneau Afternoon or to schedule time on the show, email juneauafternoon@ktoo.org. Please schedule early. The show is often booked one to two weeks in advance.