Juneau’s regional hospital names new CEO

by

A mostly empty hospital hallway
A nearly empty critical care unit at Bartlett Regional Hospital on April 7, 2020, in Juneau, Alaska, shortly after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In July 2022 Bartlett named a new CEO, after nearly a year without a permanent leader. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

The Bartlett Regional Hospital board announced its CEO selection at a meeting Tuesday night. David Keith will lead Juneau’s hospital beginning next month.

He will replace Jerel Humphrey, who took over the hospital as interim CEO in October. That’s after former CEO Rose Lawhorne abruptly resigned and was fired by the board in September.

David Keith is currently in a leadership role at a regional health center in McAlester, Oklahoma. He has more than three decades of healthcare leadership experience, including Alaska experience at Providence Alaska Medical Center and Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage.

Mr. Keith will begin August 15th. His annual salary will be $400,000 — $80,000 more than what Lawhorne made.

Claire Stremple

Alaska News Reporter, KTOO

I believe every Alaskan has a right to timely information about their health and health systems, and their natural environment and its management. My goal is to report thoughtful stories that inform, inspire and quench the curiosity of listeners across the state.

