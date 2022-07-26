Juneau’s regional hospital names new CEO

The Bartlett Regional Hospital board announced its CEO selection at a meeting Tuesday night. David Keith will lead Juneau’s hospital beginning next month.

He will replace Jerel Humphrey, who took over the hospital as interim CEO in October. That’s after former CEO Rose Lawhorne abruptly resigned and was fired by the board in September.

David Keith is currently in a leadership role at a regional health center in McAlester, Oklahoma. He has more than three decades of healthcare leadership experience, including Alaska experience at Providence Alaska Medical Center and Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage.

Mr. Keith will begin August 15th. His annual salary will be $400,000 — $80,000 more than what Lawhorne made.