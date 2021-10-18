For the first time in decades, a write-in candidate in a local Juneau election appears to have won

A write-in candidate appears to have won a local Juneau election for the first time in 29 years.

The latest unofficial election results that city officials published on Friday show Juneau Board of Education candidate Will Muldoon with a lead of 1,173 votes over the next closest candidate, Ibn Bailey.

More votes could be added to the final tally, but not enough to change the outcome of this race or any of the others that were on the ballot.

Meaning, incumbent school board President Elizabeth Siddon and newcomer Amber Frommherz still appear to have handily won their races for school board.

Likewise in Juneau Assembly races: Barbara Wáahlaal Gíidaak Blake and incumbent Michelle Bonnet Hale have insurmountable leads in their races. Incumbent Mayor Beth Weldon was uncontested.

So far, 78% of votes counted support extending some of Juneau’s sales taxes into 2027. The revenue is intended to pay for some core city services and city infrastructure.

The last time a write-in candidate won a local Juneau election was in 1992. Sally Rue successfully mounted an eight-day campaign for the Juneau Board of Education.

The 2,108 additional ballots added to the unofficial tally on Friday brings voter turnout to a 30.7%. That’s down 12 percentage points from last year’s 20-year high.

Another 300-plus ballots could potentially be added to the final tally. Those are ballots the city received, but that were missing a signature or some other validating piece of information. The people who sent these should have gotten a letter from election officials with ways to fix it. They have a deadline at 9 a.m. Tuesday to “cure” their ballots and have them counted.

The Canvass Review Board is scheduled to begin work certifying the election results on Tuesday. Final election results are expected within three days unless someone formally challenges the results.