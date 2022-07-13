After searches come up empty, missing Juneau man turns himself in to police

At 4 a.m. this morning, missing person Lucas Schneider turned himself in to Juneau police.

Police say Schneider walked into the station downtown, where he was arrested for pre-trial probation and parole violations and then taken to Lemon Creek Correctional Center.

Schneider, a resident of Juneau’s Glory Hall for several months, was reported missing last Friday.

On June 22, Schneider told Glory Hall staff he was going camping at Echo Cove. He was expected back at the drop-off point a week later.

Glory Hall staff first tried to report Schneider missing early last week, but Juneau Police waited to file the report until he had missed a Thursday appointment.

Last week, Glory Hall staff and residents searched for Schneider in the Echo Cove area several times without finding him. It’s not clear how he got from Echo Cove back to Juneau.

The Glory Hall is working to contact Schneider’s family to let them know he is safe.