Juneau man who reportedly went camping at Echo Cove has been missing since June

A resident of Juneau’s Glory Hall has been reported missing. Lucas Schneider had been staying at the shelter for several months.

On June 22, he told Glory Hall staff he was going camping at Echo Cove. He doesn’t have a vehicle, and it was unclear how he would get there.

“We’re very worried about where Lucas might be,” Glory Hall Deputy Director Luke Vroman said.

Facebook posts about Schneider say he was due back a week later, but the Glory Hall didn’t have any information about a return date.

When Schneider had been gone for a week, Glory Hall staff reported him to Juneau police as a missing person. But Vroman said police did not take the report because it didn’t come from a family member.

So the Glory Hall contacted Schneider’s father, who filed a missing persons report with the police department on Tuesday.

But Lt. Krag Campbell said police waited to file a report because Schneider wasn’t expected to be anywhere.

“It would start to be kind of unusual if someone starts missing their due date back. But he didn’t have a due date that anybody was aware of, or at least that we have received information about,” Campbell said.

Schneider was expected at an appointment on Thursday. And when he missed that, the police filed a report. It’s unclear what the appointment was for or who was expecting to see him and where.

An information release about Schneider was issued on Friday.

Vroman said Schneider is roughly 5’9 and 200 pounds. He is white with short hair and is 43 years old.

It’s not known what Schneider was wearing when he left the Glory Hall.

On Friday, two arrest warrants were issued for Schneider. And an information release suggests that police think Schneider may still be camping north of Echo Cove.

Anyone with information about him can reach the Juneau Police Department at 907-586-0600 or make anonymous tips through Juneau Crime Line.

This is a developing story and has been updated with additional information from the Juneau Police Department.