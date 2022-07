Although Rex Butler and Lori Colbert have worked for many years to bring diversity and equity to Alaska’s justice system, they say progress has been slow. They concede that Justice Kentanji Brown Jackson will not tilt the ideological make-up of the court, but predict her background and perspective as a Black woman, will ultimately be a game changer.

They say, as the youngest member of the bench, she will likely have longterm influence.

Air date: Thursday, June 30, 2022