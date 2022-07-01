KTOO

A conversation about friendship and race continues.

Air date: Thursday, June 30, 2022 — Lori Colbert and Rex Butler weigh in on Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Guests: Heather Pederson, one of Kelli Patterson’s best friends.
Heather Pedersen and Kelli Patterson met on the job a few years ago, when they discovered they have a lot in common.

It was an intimate discussion between two friends that began on the radio, not long after George Floyd was murdered. Heather Pedersen, who is white, worried about how the social upheaval from this tragedy would affect her black friend, Kelli Patterson – who is also one of the hosts of Culture Rich Conversations, a weekly program produced by the Black Awareness Association of Juneau. In this program, the two women continue their conversation on interracial friendships with an update on their lives since 2020.

