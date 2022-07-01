By some estimates, out of more than 2,000 practicing attorneys in Alaska, only about twenty are Black. Only a fraction of the judges in the state are African American.

Given those numbers, it’s easy to understand why June 30, 2022 was a milestone for two longtime cAnchorage attorneys, who are Black and often represent people of color.

Lori Colbert, who has a family law practice, said she felt proud and excited as she watched the televised swearing-in ceremony for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Rex Butler, a criminal defense attorney, said he was tied up in a court deposition, but thought of Brown and the history of the moment.

In this Thursday’s Juneau Afternoon, Colbert and Butler reflect on the significance of Brown’s rise to the highest court in the land.

Also in this program:

Culture Rich Conversations from the Juneau Black Awareness Association. Kelli Patterson hosts this week’s show, which originally aired in March.

You can catch Juneau Afternoon,Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO.

