Floor sealant given to students was delivered to food warehouse by mistake, Juneau School District says

by

Sít’ Eetí Shaanáx Glacier Valley School on June 14, 2022. (Photo by Paige Sparks/KTOO)

The Juneau School District posted new information to its website about how floor sealant was served to students instead of milk.

It says that in the spring of 2021 a pallet of floor sealant was mistakenly delivered to a district warehouse reserved for food at the same time as four pallets of shelf-stable milk. The district did not say who delivered the pallet.

On Tuesday, a worker from NANA Management Services, the district’s food services contractor, picked up three boxes from the sealant pallet and delivered one to servers at Sitʼ Eeti Shaanáx̱ Glacier Valley Elementary School. Servers poured the sealant into cups and served it to students.

Other boxes of sealant were delivered to Harborview Elementary School and Mendenhall River Community School, but those were unopened. The floor sealant has been removed from those schools.

The district did not respond to requests for comment about the new information.

Meanwhile, the Juneau Police Department says its investigation is still underway.

“We had detectives go there to start talking to people, not in a belief that there was any kind of criminal wrongdoing because there just wasn’t enough information at that time,” said Lieutenant Krag Campbell. “Really just a fact-finding mission to find out like, ‘Hey, what happened? How did this happen?’ And getting all the information so we can figure out to see if there was anything, any wrongdoing by anybody.”

He said investigation results will first go to the district attorney’s office. If no criminal charges are filed, the investigation results will be made public — either by the district or JPD.

Campbell says the investigation is close to being done. He expects definitive answers and an information release by the end of next week.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Claire Stremple

Alaska News Reporter, KTOO

I believe every Alaskan has a right to timely information about their health and health systems, and their natural environment and its management. My goal is to report thoughtful stories that inform, inspire and quench the curiosity of listeners across the state.

