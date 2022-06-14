Juneau children given floor sealant instead of milk at summer school program, parents say

Parents say they got a call Tuesday from administrators of the Rally summer school program in Juneau after their children were given floor sealant instead of milk to drink at breakfast.

The incident happened at Glacier Valley Elementary. The Rally program serves kids ages 5-12.

Barry Nydam’s 7-year-old daughter drank some of the sealant. He said he was shocked and infuriated.

“I don’t see my daughter going there anymore,” he said. “You’d have to have the people running it removed and new people running it.”

His wife, Rhyan Nydam, says she got the call from a program administrator around noon — hours after the incident. And initially, parents heard it was paint thinner in the milk, not sealant.

“She called and told me that there were traces of paint thinner in the drinks,” she said”And I’m just like, ‘what does that even mean?’”

Later, Nydam found out it was not paint thinner, but floor sealant — a product called Hillyard Seal 341. The sealant’s safety data sheet says it’s “expected to be a low ingestion hazard.”

Nydam was told that the administration took the cups away from the children and called either a poison control center or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, then waited and monitored the children. They said no one needed to be hospitalized.

“I just can’t believe it took so long even just to tell me, you know? If I wanted to run my kid to the hospital, I wouldn’t have even known,” she said.

Nydam says when she asked for more information, administrators told her the issue was under investigation. The Rally program has not responded to requests for comment from KTOO.

Nydam says her daughter is fine so far, other than an upset stomach.

This is a developing story and may be updated.