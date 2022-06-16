Playground dedicated to Dr. George Brown on Saturday.

Project Playground, at the Twin Lakes Park, will be dedicated this Saturday, June 18 at 1:00 p.m. in honor of the late Dr. George Brown, a Juneau pediatrician who known as a champion of children and their health. Project Playground replaces one that was burned down during a fire that was intentionally set. Brown was one of the local community members who not only wanted to rebuild the park, but make it more accessible to children with physical disabilities. The celebration includes refreshments as well as a fun run and walk.

Air date: Wednesday, June 15, 2022