Playground dedicated to Dr. George Brown on Saturday.

Air date: Wednesday, June 15, 2022 — New Book: Forgotten Murders from Alaska’s Capital. Juneau Police recognizes officers and citizens. Twin Lakes playground dedication. Garden Talk with Ed Buyarski

Guests: Benjamin Brown, Dr. George Brown’s son. Dr. Amy Dressel, practiced medicine with Dr. Brown.
Sketch of Dr. George Brown, Juneau pediatrician, who died in December, 2016.

 

Project Playground, at the Twin Lakes Park, will be dedicated this Saturday, June 18 at 1:00 p.m. in honor of the late Dr. George Brown, a Juneau pediatrician who known as a champion of children and their health. Project Playground replaces one that was burned down during a fire that was intentionally set. Brown was one of the local community members who not only wanted to rebuild the park, but make it more accessible to children with physical disabilities.  The celebration includes refreshments as well as a fun run and walk.

Air date: Wednesday, June 15, 2022

