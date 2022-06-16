KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

How murders from Juneau’s past reveal a lot of community history.

Air date: Wednesday, June 15, 2022 — New Book: Forgotten Murders from Alaska’s Capital. Juneau Police recognizes officers and citizens. Twin Lakes playground dedication. Garden Talk with Ed Buyarski

Guests: Betsy Longenbaugh and Ed Schoenfeld, historic crime researchers.
 

Betsy Longenbaugh’s new book, Forgotten Murders from Alaska’s Capital, has ten chapters. Each one tells the story of a different murder, all of them before statehood. Longenbaugh and her husband, Ed Schoenfeld delved into old newspaper archives and court records to bring these stories to life.

