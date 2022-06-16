Stories that were shocking in their day, now long faded from Juneau memory – stories that Betsy Longenbaugh unearths is her new book, “Forgotten Murders from the Capital.”

On this Wednesday’s Juneau Afternoon, Longenbaugh and her husband, Ed Schoenfeld, talk about the book and some of their research into local murders of yesteryear.

The Juneau Police Department’s monthly update.

Twin Lakes Playground is dedicated to a beloved Juneau pediatrician, the late Dr. George Brown

Garden Talk with Ed Buyarski about the joys of eating from the garden.

Bostin Christopher hosts this Wednesday's program.