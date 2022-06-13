Sealaska Heritage Institute and Farthest Films North documentary: A Celebration time capsule.

Sealaska Heritage Institute and Farthest North Films began work on the documentary, 4o Years of Celebration in 2018, to show how this biennial gathering of Tlingit, Haida and Tsimshian peoples evolved into a cultural mecca. It incorporates footage from past Celebrations, including the very first in 1982, as well as new interviews gathered four years ago. The film was premiered at Centennial Hall on the last day of Celebration and aired on KTOO 360TV. Sarah Betcher of Farthest North Films says the one-hour program will be an emotional experience for those with family members who appear in the documentary, especially those no longer alive.

Air date: Friday, June 10, 2022