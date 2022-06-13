Juneau Public Library: Read Beyond the Beaten Path

Guests: Margaret Luedke, Juneau Public Library Programs and Marketing Coordinator
The Juneau Public Library is offering many incentives this summer to keep kids reading and to prevent what teachers call “summer slide.” Margaret Luedke, the Juneau Public Library’s programs and marketing coordinator, says there will be reading games as well as prizes for kids to enjoy, as well as crafts and additional story time for younger kids.
Air date: Friday, June 10, 2022
- Full show: Documenting 40 years of Celebration. SEAGLA Pride Month events. Juneau Public Library monthly update.
- Part 1: Sealaska Heritage Institute and Farthest Films North documentary: A Celebration time capsule.
- Part 2: SEAGLA’s Pride Month logo: Inspired by Southeast Alaska’s Indigenous cultures.