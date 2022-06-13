KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Public Library: Read Beyond the Beaten Path

Air date: Friday, June 10, 2022 — Documenting 40 years of Celebration. SEAGLA Pride Month events. Juneau Public Library monthly update.  

Guests: Margaret Luedke, Juneau Public Library Programs and Marketing Coordinator
Margaret Luedke talks about the “Camp iRead” program on Juneau Afternoon (Photo by Rhonda McBride).

The Juneau Public Library is offering many incentives this summer to keep kids reading and to prevent what teachers call “summer slide.” Margaret Luedke, the Juneau Public Library’s programs and marketing coordinator, says there will be reading games as well as prizes for kids to enjoy, as well as crafts and additional story time for younger kids.

