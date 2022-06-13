A documentary premieres this Saturday, that looks back on 40 years of Celebration – and how this biennial gathering of Tlingit, Haida and Tsimshian peoples helped to launch a cultural renaissance in Southeast Alaska.

On Friday’s Juneau Afternoon, Sarah Betcher talks about the making of this documentary, a collaboration between Sealaska Heritage Institute and Farthest North Films.

Also, on this program:

How SEAGLA will celebrate Pride Month, and the story behind this year’s Pride Month logo.

The Juneau Public Library’s summer youth reading program..

