Blue Ticket , a historical romance set in Juneau, tells the story of discrimination against gay men in the 1960’s

Guests: Maureen “Mo” Longworth
The film. Blue Ticket, tells the story of how gay men were secretly removed from Juneau in the 1960’s. Blue Ticket was originally a play by Maureen Longworth, which was recorded.
As part of Pride Month, the Southeast Alaska LGBTQ+ Alliance, or SEAGLA, will offer three showings of the film at the Gold Town Nickelodeon theatre.
Air date: Friday, June 3, 2022
- Full show: Juneau Artists Gallery features work of Rick Kauzlarich. Kids behind the camera at the State Museum. SEAGLA shows film, “Blue Ticket.” Cancer Connection observes National Cancer Day.
- Part 1: Why Rick Kauzlarich paints with his iPad.
- Part 2: State Museum setting for student video project.
- Part 3: Cancer Connection celebrates survivors and champions in the battle against cancer.