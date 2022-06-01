Juneau arts scene: First Friday round-up on June 3rd.

Guests: Kathleen Harper, Juneau Arts and Humanities Council.
From a screening of documentaries produced by kids at the State Museum, to ceramics at Coppa, to a juried art show at the Sealaska Heritage Institute, there’s lots to take at this month’s First Friday.
From a screening of documentaries produced by kids at the State Museum, to ceramics at Coppa, to a juried art show at the Sealaska Heritage Institute, there’s lots to take at this month’s First Friday.
Air date: Wednesday, June 1, 2022
- Full show: Church provides children a hot meal and summer fun. Juneau-Douglas City Museum summer tours. First Friday Round-Up from the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council. Garden Talk with Ed Buyarski.
- Part 1: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church: Bridging the gaps to meet children’s needs during summer
- Part 2: Summer adventures at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum.