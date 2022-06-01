KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau arts scene: First Friday round-up on June 3rd.

Air date: Wednesday, June 1, 2022 — Church provides children a hot meal and summer fun. Juneau-Douglas City Museum summer tours. First Friday Round-Up from the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council. Garden Talk with Ed Buyarski.

Guests: Kathleen Harper, Juneau Arts and Humanities Council.
From a screening of documentaries produced by kids at the State Museum, to ceramics at Coppa, to a juried art show at the Sealaska Heritage Institute, there’s lots to take at this month’s First Friday.

 

