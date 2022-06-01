Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church: Bridging the gaps to meet children’s needs during summer

Guests: Hannah Harvey and Rosemary Kiessling, Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church summer lunch and day camp program.
A summer safety net program to make sure Juneau children don’t go hungry and have activities to enjoy.
Air date: Wednesday, June 1, 2022
- Full show: Church provides children a hot meal and summer fun. Juneau-Douglas City Museum summer tours. First Friday Round-Up from the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council. Garden Talk with Ed Buyarski.
- Part 1: Summer adventures at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum.
- Part 2: Juneau arts scene: First Friday round-up on June 3rd.