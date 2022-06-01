For ten years, the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church has provided free hot lunches to kids in the summer. The church also offers a day camp, a new program that was introduced last year.

On Juneau Afternoon, a look at how the church tries to meet the needs of Juneau children between summer and the start of the school year. Why the gap is growing.

Also today:

Summer offerings at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum.

First Friday Round Up from the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council

Master Gardener Ed Buyarski looks at whether the Memorial Day Weekend’s hot and dry weather helped plants play catch-up after a cold spring.

