For ten years, the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church has provided free hot lunches to kids in the summer. The church also offers a day camp, a new program that was introduced last year.
On Juneau Afternoon, a look at how the church tries to meet the needs of Juneau children between summer and the start of the school year. Why the gap is growing.
Also today:
- Summer offerings at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum.
- First Friday Round Up from the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council
- Master Gardener Ed Buyarski looks at whether the Memorial Day Weekend’s hot and dry weather helped plants play catch-up after a cold spring.
Part 1: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church: Bridging the gaps to meet children's needs during summer
A summer safety net program to make sure Juneau children don’t go hungry and have activities to enjoy.
Part 2: Summer adventures at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum.
From walking tours to a look behind the scenes, there are lots of opportunities for exploration at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum this month.
Part 3: Juneau arts scene: First Friday round-up on June 3rd.
From a screening of documentaries produced by kids at the State Museum, to ceramics at Coppa, to a juried art show at the Sealaska Heritage Institute, there’s lots to take at this month’s First Friday.