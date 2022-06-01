KTOO

Wednesday, June 1, 2022: Church provides children a hot meal and summer fun. Juneau-Douglas City Museum summer tours. First Friday Round-Up from the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council. Garden Talk with Ed Buyarski.

The Shepherd of the Valley’s summer hot lunch program begins on June 6th. Kids ages 18 and younger are invited to drop in for lunch and activities from Noon to 1:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The church is located at 4212 Mendenhall Loop. Road. Call us at 789-4093 if you have questions.

For ten years, the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church has provided free hot lunches to kids in the summer. The church also offers a day camp, a new program that was introduced last year.

On Juneau Afternoon, a look at how the church tries to meet the needs of Juneau children between summer and the start of the school year. Why the gap is growing.

Also today:

  • Summer offerings at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum.
  • First Friday Round Up from the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council
  • Master Gardener Ed Buyarski looks at whether the Memorial Day Weekend’s hot and dry weather helped plants play catch-up after a cold spring.

Sheli DeLaney hosts today’s program. You can catch Juneau Afternoon, Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3.  The rebroadcast airs at 7:00 p.m. on KTOO. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.

For more information about Juneau Afternoon or to schedule time on the show, email juneauafternoon@ktoo.org.

 

Part 1: Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church: Bridging the gaps to meet children's needs during summer

Guests: Hannah Harvey and Rosemary Kiessling, Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church summer lunch and day camp program.
 

 

A summer safety net program to make sure Juneau children don’t go hungry and have activities to enjoy.

 

 

Part 2: Summer adventures at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum.

Guests: Elissa Borges, Curator of Public Programs. Bonita Nelson, volunteer.
From walking tours to a look behind the scenes, there are lots of opportunities for exploration at the Juneau-Douglas City Museum this month.

Part 3: Juneau arts scene: First Friday round-up on June 3rd.

Guests: Kathleen Harper, Juneau Arts and Humanities Council.
From a screening of documentaries produced by kids at the State Museum, to ceramics at Coppa, to a juried art show at the Sealaska Heritage Institute, there’s lots to take at this month’s First Friday.

 

