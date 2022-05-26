Bartlett Regional Hospital candidates for CEO will visit Juneau

Bartlett Regional Hospital’s board of directors has selected three possible candidates to run Juneau’s hospital.

The hospital’s nationwide CEO search began this Spring to find a permanent replacement for Rose Lawhorne who resigned and was subsequently fired by the board last fall. Jerel Humphrey has been the interim CEO since then. He will remain with the hospital until a permanent CEO is selected.

The board appointed city officials and consultants to interview six candidates after they were recruited and vetted by an interim leadership company.

The three finalists for the role will visit Juneau to meet with the hospital’s board and staff in the first week of June.

The board will select between Emily Dilley, a hospital CEO in Larkin, Kansas; Matthew Heyn, a hospital president and CEO in Delta, Colorado; or Jeffery Hudson-Covolo, a vice president for patient care services and chief nurse executive of a medical center in Porterville, California.

There will be opportunities for public participation while the candidates are in Juneau, according to a hospital press release. The details are not yet available.