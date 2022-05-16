Seven members of President’s Own U.S. Marine Jazz Band pack into KTOO’s Studio 2K for impromptu concert.

The President’s Own U.S. Marine Jazz Band was one of the crowd pleasers at this year’s Juneau Jazz and Classics Festival. Trombonist Ryan McGeorge even wrote a song for the group’s Juneau tour called Malamute Strut, inspired by his Alaskan sled dog, who lives with McGeorge in the Washington D.C. area but seems to be full of Alaskan attitude. Greg Ridlington, who plays saxophone and is also leader of the group, explains some of the history of the band, going back to presidents John Adams and Thomas Jefferson.

Air date: Friday, May 13, 2022