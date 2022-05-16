The President’s Own U.S. Marine Jazz Band rocking out on KTOO’s Juneau Afternoon. Band members: Ryan McGeorge on trombone, Greg Ridlington on saxophone, Tyler Lindsay on trumpet, Chris Rose on drums, Eric Sabo on bass, Alan Prather on guitar and Russell Wilson on keyboards.

It may have been Friday the 13th, but if you’re a music lover, it was your lucky day on Juneau Afternoon.

The President’s Own U.S. Marine Jazz Band was live in our studios. This is the band that plays for the President of the United States at the White House and at other diplomatic functions, featured in this year’s Juneau Jazz and Classics spring festival.

Also on this program:

Zuill Bailey, an internationally known cellist and artistic director for Juneau Jazz and Classics.

And rocking out at the Juneau Public Library. A kids concert performed by the Nagoonberry Band.

