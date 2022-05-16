Juneau Library promotes Hoopla streaming service and kid’s rock band concert

Air date: Friday, May 13, 2022

There’s a lot of excitement at the Juneau Public Libraries this month which has begun offering a new digital service called Hoopla. Library cardholders can download an app and use it to check out e-books, videos, music and other media, 24-7. Also on Saturday, May 21st, there will be no shooshing at the Mendenhall branch of the library, where a group of students in the Nagoonberry music program will play a kids rock concert at 3:00 p.m.