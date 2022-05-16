KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Library promotes Hoopla streaming service and kid’s rock band concert

Air date: Friday, May 13, 2022 — President’s Own U.S. Marine Jazz Band. Zuill Bailey. Juneau Public Library’s May update.

Guests: Margaret Luedke, Juneau Public Libraries Programs and Marketing Coordinator
There’s a lot of excitement at the Juneau Public Libraries this month which has begun offering a new digital service called Hoopla. Library cardholders can download an app and use it to check out e-books, videos, music and other media, 24-7. Also on Saturday, May 21st, there will be no shooshing at the Mendenhall branch of the library, where a group of students in the Nagoonberry music program will play a kids rock concert at 3:00 p.m.

Margaret Luedke, the programs and marketing coordinator for Juneau Public Libaries, gets a preview of the President’s Own Marine Jazz Band, which will play a family concert at the Mendenhall Library during the spring Juneau Jazz and Classics Festival.

