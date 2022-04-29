KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Stargazing with Steve Kocsis: April ends with a Black Moon.

Air date: Friday, April 29, 2022 — Vanderbilt Creek wetlands clean-up. Jensen-Olson Arboretum Family Beach Day. UAS Summer Career Academy.

Guests: Steve Kocsis, Marie Drake Planetarium.
 

April is a month that was marked by a number of celestial events, including two new moons.

Air date: Friday, April 29, 2022

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications