Juneau Community Wetlands Clean-up starts at 8:00 a.m. Saturday, April 30th

Air date: Friday, April 29, 2022 — Vanderbilt Creek wetlands clean-up. Jensen-Olson Arboretum Family Beach Day. UAS Summer Career Academy.

Guests: Nancy Waterman, Southeast Alaska Land Trust board member.
 

Organizers of this year’s citywide spring clean up say Benjamin Franklin described the spirit of this Juneau rite of spring best: “The good we can do together surpasses the good we can do alone.” The Southeast Alaska Land Trust is hoping to recruit plenty of volunteers to help haul trash out of the Vanderbilt Creek wetlands.

 

