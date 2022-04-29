Juneau Community Wetlands Clean-up starts at 8:00 a.m. Saturday, April 30th

Guests: Nancy Waterman, Southeast Alaska Land Trust board member.
Organizers of this year’s citywide spring clean up say Benjamin Franklin described the spirit of this Juneau rite of spring best: “The good we can do together surpasses the good we can do alone.” The Southeast Alaska Land Trust is hoping to recruit plenty of volunteers to help haul trash out of the Vanderbilt Creek wetlands.
Air date: Friday, April 29, 2022
- Full show: Vanderbilt Creek wetlands clean-up. Jensen-Olson Arboretum Family Beach Day. UAS Summer Career Academy.
- Part 1: Family Beach Day at the Jensen-Olson Arboretum, a chance to explore plant and animal life.
- Part 2: UAS summer program: A chance for high school students to earn college credit and explore careers
- Part 3: Stargazing with Steve Kocsis: April ends with a Black Moon.