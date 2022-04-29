KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Family Beach Day at the Jensen-Olson Arboretum, a chance to explore plant and animal life.

Air date: Friday, April 29, 2022 — Vanderbilt Creek wetlands clean-up. Jensen-Olson Arboretum Family Beach Day. UAS Summer Career Academy.

Guests: Corinne Conlon, Friends of the Jensen-Olson Arboretum.
 

Family Beach Day is geared for families with small children (Photo courtesy of the Jensen-Olson Arboretum).

 

There’s much to see on the rocky shores and sandy beaches of the Jensen-Olson Arboretum, especially at low tide. This Sunday, the tide will be out at 8:20 a.m. Families are asked to gather at the Jensen-Olson Arboretum 20 minutes earlier. You may want to bring small shovels and a container for your kids, so they can share their discoveries (The creatures will later be returned to the places where they were found). Volunteers will be stationed at various places on the beach to help families discover plants and animals in the area.

 

