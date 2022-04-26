Two days later, masks are optional again at Juneau schools

Masks are optional again at Juneau schools. The Juneau School District had gone back to requiring masks at the beginning of the week, after just a few weeks of loosening the mandate.

The board of education held a special meeting Tuesday night to address the issue. After more than an hour of public testimony from parents, students and educators, the board voted unanimously to bring back a mask-optional policy.

Families were sent emails and texts on Saturday, saying that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had increased Juneau’s community risk level. The CDC updates its metric once a week.

After a more careful examination, Superintendent Bridget Weiss said that might not have been the best way to make mask policy decisions in schools.

“We’ve learned a lot since Friday about that metric and what it means,” she said. “That CDC metric is really out of alignment with our local metric and health conditions.”

Weiss said the CDC metric actually includes other Southeast communities outside of Juneau.