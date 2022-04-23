Masks will be required inside Juneau school buildings again

Masks are once again required indoors at Juneau School District buildings.

Kristin Bartlet, the school district’s chief of staff, made the announcement via email Saturday morning.

“Due to increasing COVID-19 cases in Juneau, the CDC shifted our COVID-19 Community Level from Low to High, which prompted a return to universal masking indoors at Juneau School District facilities,” Bartlett wrote.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updates community levels weekly. Juneau schools have been mask-optional for less than a month. The requirement was lifted on April 4.

At the time, JSD updated its mask policy to say:

“Assuming CDC community level remains Medium or Low, masks, or similar facial coverings designed to mitigate COVID-19 transmission and are well-fitted covering the mouth and nose, are optional for all persons indoors in Juneau School District facilities and on school grounds.”

Families were alerted about the reinstated mask requirement through text and email on Saturday. Face coverings will be required through at least the next week.