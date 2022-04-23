KTOO

Masks will be required inside Juneau school buildings again

Students at Dzantik’i Heeni middle school head outside during the first day of classes on Monday, August 16, 2021, in Juneau, Alaska. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

Masks are once again required indoors at Juneau School District buildings.

Kristin Bartlet, the school district’s chief of staff, made the announcement via email Saturday morning.

“Due to increasing COVID-19 cases in Juneau, the CDC shifted our COVID-19 Community Level from Low to High, which prompted a return to universal masking indoors at Juneau School District facilities,” Bartlett wrote.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updates community levels weekly. Juneau schools have been mask-optional for less than a month. The requirement was lifted on April 4.

At the time, JSD updated its mask policy to say:

“Assuming CDC community level remains Medium or Low, masks, or similar facial coverings designed to mitigate COVID-19 transmission and are well-fitted covering the mouth and nose, are optional for all persons indoors in Juneau School District facilities and on school grounds.”

Families were alerted about the reinstated mask requirement through text and email on Saturday. Face coverings will be required through at least the next week.

Bridget Dowd

Local News Reporter, KTOO

I keep tabs on what’s happening in Juneau’s classrooms for the families they serve and the people who work in them. My goal is to shine a light on both stories of success and the cracks that need to be filled, because I believe a good education is the basis of a strong community.

