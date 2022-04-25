KTOO

Southeast | Tourism

Cruise lines expect early-season ships to be 30-50% full, Ketchikan officials say

by

The Royal Caribbean ship Serenade of the Seas approaches Ketchikan during a test cruise with volunteer passengers on July 9, 2021. (Eric Stone/KRBD)

Officials in Ketchikan are expecting a soft start to the cruise season despite industry projections that passenger numbers could be nearly as high as pre-pandemic seasons.

Earlier this month, an executive with Cruise Lines International Association told KHNS in Haines that Alaska could expect some 1.5 million cruise passengers to visit this summer.

But that assumes ships would be running at near capacity. Acting Ketchikan City Manager Lacey Simpson told the City Council Thursday that in recent meetings with industry figures, cruise lines are telling officials that their vessels could be more than half-empty at the beginning of the season.

“From what we’ve heard from industry, including CLIA, which is maybe no surprise, the start of the season will definitely be a soft start. The onboard capacities of vessels are much lower than we were initially anticipating,” she said. “This is proprietary information, so lines are not super disclosing of that information, but we’re hearing anywhere from 30% to 50% capacity to start out for the season.”

But Simpson says cruise lines are still optimistic that ships will fill up as the season wears on. She says the industry is expecting ships to be about 90% full towards the end of the season.

Last month, Juneau’s visitor’s bureau head  told KRBD that cruise ships are running at between 60% and 70% capacity worldwide.

The Alaska cruise season kicks off on Monday when the Norwegian Bliss visits Juneau. The Bliss is scheduled to tie up in Ward Cove on Thursday for Ketchikan’s first port call of the year.

Read next

The Norwegian Bliss prepares to leave Juneau on June 5, 2018.

Juneau's first large cruise ship arrives with uncertainty

The first large cruise ship of the 2022 season arrives in Juneau on Monday afternoon. 

New COVID surge hits Skagway the week before this year's first cruise ship visit

The town is experiencing one of its largest outbreaks of the pandemic, with upwards of 30 residents testing positive since the first week of April.

Cruise ships visiting Alaska this summer will require most passengers to be vaccinated

Federal COVID-19 protocols that were mandatory for last year’s cruise season are optional now, but cruise lines visiting Alaska are still expected to follow them this year.

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications