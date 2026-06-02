12 people infected with gastrointestinal outbreak on cruise ship in Southeast Alaska

Twelve people were infected by an outbreak of a gastrointestinal illness while aboard a small cruise ship traveling through Southeast Alaska last week.

That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which released a report of the outbreak aboard the National Geographic Sea Bird on Monday.

The ship began its six-day voyage in Juneau last Tuesday and traveled through several towns, including Sitka and Haines. It’s scheduled to return to Juneau this Friday.

Of the 90 passengers and crew on board, 12 people contracted the illness. Nine were passengers and three were crew members. The illness reportedly caused people to experience vomiting, diarrhea, muscle ache, headache, abdominal cramps and fever.

The type of illness is unknown at this time, according to the CDC.