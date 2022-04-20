Juneau Dance Theatre celebrates spring with Carnival of the Animals performance.

Juneau Dance Theatre’s performance of Carnival of the Animals has a lot of moving parts — including choreography from Lazlo Berdo, associate director of the Charlotte Ballet Academy.

The Amalga Chamber Orchestra, directed by William Todd Hunt, plays the musical suite for Carnival of the Animals, written by the famous French composer, Camille Saint-Saëns.

The story is narrated by KTOO’s Bostin Christopher.

Here’s the plot in a nutshell: Nora, a young piano student, goes on a journey to an extraordinary pet store, where she meets a lively cuckoo, haughty peacock, a sweet elephant, donkey, kangaroo, ancient fossils, assorted birds, aquatic critters, and more! The ballet is appropriate for all ages, and children attending the performances will receive a fun souvenir.

Air date: Tuesday, April 19, 2022