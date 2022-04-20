KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Juneau Dance Theatre celebrates spring with Carnival of the Animals performance.

Air date: Tuesday, April 19, 2022 — AWARE: Reporting sexual assaults. AEYC Early Learning Fair. Juneau Dance Theatre Spring Showcase. Stargazing with Steve Kocsis.

Guests: Bridget Luhan, Executive Director, Juneau Dance Theatre. Adara Allen, dance student.
Adara Allen, a high school senior, plays the role of the proprietor of the pet shop Carnival of the Animals. She has been performing in Juneau Dance Theatre since she was three-years-old (Photo courtesy of Bridget Lujan).

Juneau Dance Theatre’s performance of Carnival of the Animals has a lot of moving parts — including choreography from Lazlo Berdo, associate director of the Charlotte Ballet Academy.

The Amalga Chamber Orchestra, directed by William Todd Hunt, plays the musical suite for Carnival of the Animals, written by the  famous French composer, Camille Saint-Saëns.

The story is narrated by KTOO’s Bostin Christopher.

Here’s the plot in a nutshell: Nora, a young piano student, goes on a journey to an extraordinary pet store, where she meets a lively cuckoo, haughty peacock, a sweet elephant, donkey, kangaroo, ancient fossils, assorted birds, aquatic critters, and more! The ballet is appropriate for all ages, and children attending the performances will receive a fun souvenir.

 

Air date: Tuesday, April 19, 2022

