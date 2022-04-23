KTOO

Stargazing with Steve Kocsis: History of Earth Day.

Air date: Tuesday, April 19, 2022 — AWARE: Reporting sexual assaults. AEYC Early Learning Fair. Juneau Dance Theatre Spring Showcase. Stargazing with Steve Kocsis.

Guests: Steve Kocsis, Marie Drake Planetarium board member.
In this commentary on the history of Earth day, which falls on Friday, April 22nd, Steve Kocsis looks at what how far the environmental movement has come and how much further it has to go.

