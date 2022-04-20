There is a little known option for reporting sexual assaults – a way to disclose anonymously – in which evidence is collected and assigned a number, but not turned over to police. It gives survivors of assault time to heal and decide which path to take in reporting the crime.

On Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, a forensic nurse and a sexual assault response advocate will go over some of the options for reporting, as well as other aspects of a sex crime investigation.

Also on this program:

AEYC’s Early Learning Fair this Friday, to get children ready for kindergarten.

The Juneau Dance Theatre’s Spring 2022 Showcase features Carnival of the Animals ballet, a ballet performed with a live orchestra.

