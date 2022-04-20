There is a little known option for reporting sexual assaults – a way to disclose anonymously – in which evidence is collected and assigned a number, but not turned over to police. It gives survivors of assault time to heal and decide which path to take in reporting the crime.
On Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, a forensic nurse and a sexual assault response advocate will go over some of the options for reporting, as well as other aspects of a sex crime investigation.
Also on this program:
- AEYC’s Early Learning Fair this Friday, to get children ready for kindergarten.
- The Juneau Dance Theatre’s Spring 2022 Showcase features Carnival of the Animals ballet, a ballet performed with a live orchestra.
Part 1: AWARE: Survivors of Rape have choices in the reporting process.
The crime of sexual assault takes away a victim’s choice, but survivors do have have severals paths to choose from in process of reporting rape, such as disclosing anonymously. A forensic nurse and a legal advocate explain the options and how a team of experts provides care and support during this difficult and delicate time.
Part 2: AEYC: Early Learning Fair helps families prepare for kindergarten.
The transition for young children, who will start kindergarten this fall, should really begin as soon as possible. That’s why the Southeast Alaska Association for the Education of Young Children is holding an early learning fair on Friday, April 22nd.
Part 3: Juneau Dance Theatre celebrates spring with Carnival of the Animals performance.
Juneau Dance Theatre’s performance of Carnival of the Animals has a lot of moving parts — including choreography from Lazlo Berdo, associate director of the Charlotte Ballet Academy.
The Amalga Chamber Orchestra, directed by William Todd Hunt, plays the musical suite for Carnival of the Animals, written by the famous French composer, Camille Saint-Saëns.
The story is narrated by KTOO’s Bostin Christopher.
Here’s the plot in a nutshell: Nora, a young piano student, goes on a journey to an extraordinary pet store, where she meets a lively cuckoo, haughty peacock, a sweet elephant, donkey, kangaroo, ancient fossils, assorted birds, aquatic critters, and more! The ballet is appropriate for all ages, and children attending the performances will receive a fun souvenir.
Part 4: Stargazing with Steve Kocsis: History of Earth Day.
In this commentary on the history of Earth day, which falls on Friday, April 22nd, Steve Kocsis looks at what how far the environmental movement has come and how much further it has to go.