Business | Coronavirus

Deadline extended for Alaska businesses to apply for pandemic relief grants

by

An empty street in downtown Anchorage
Many businesses closed or reduced operations early on during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Abbey Collins/Alaska Public Media)

Alaska businesses impacted by the pandemic have a little more time to tap into tens of millions in unspent federal relief funds.

That’s according to state Department of Commerce, which announced Monday that there will be two more weeks to apply for the state business relief program, which will disburse funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

That means the new deadline to apply for a share of $34 million in federal relief for Alaska businesses is April 30.

Businesses that already received ARPA funds won’t be eligible. The threshold to qualify for the relief has also changed — applicants now have to show they lost at least 30% of their gross revenue between 2019 and 2020 because of the pandemic. Business owners previously had to show a 50% loss.

More information is available on the State of Alaska’s website.

KMXT - Kodiak

KMXT is our partner station in Kodiak KTOO collaborates with partners across the state to cover important news and to share stories with our audiences.

