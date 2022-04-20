KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

AEYC: Early Learning Fair helps families prepare for kindergarten.

Air date: Tuesday, April 19, 2022 — AWARE: Reporting sexual assaults. AEYC Early Learning Fair. Juneau Dance Theatre Spring Showcase. Stargazing with Steve Kocsis.

Guests: Nikki Love, AEYC Community Engagement Coordinator.
The transition for young children, who will start kindergarten this fall,  should really begin as soon as possible. That’s why the Southeast Alaska Association for the Education of Young Children is holding an early learning fair on Friday, April 22nd.

Air date: Tuesday, April 19, 2022

