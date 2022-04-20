AEYC: Early Learning Fair helps families prepare for kindergarten.

Guests: Nikki Love, AEYC Community Engagement Coordinator.
The transition for young children, who will start kindergarten this fall, should really begin as soon as possible. That’s why the Southeast Alaska Association for the Education of Young Children is holding an early learning fair on Friday, April 22nd.
Air date: Tuesday, April 19, 2022
- Full show: AWARE: Reporting sexual assaults. AEYC Early Learning Fair. Juneau Dance Theatre Spring Showcase. Stargazing with Steve Kocsis.
- Part 1: AWARE: Survivors of Rape have choices in the reporting process.
- Part 2: Juneau Dance Theatre celebrates spring with Carnival of the Animals performance.
- Part 3: Stargazing with Steve Kocsis: History of Earth Day.