KTOO

Juneau Afternoon

Empty Bowls benefit for Glory Hall returns with a few changes.

Part of Glory Hall’s Empty Bowl fundraiser. Embracing Língit language and culture at Harborview Elementary School. Juneau Arts and Humanities Council update.

Guests: Mariya Lovishchuk, Executive Director, Glory Hall.
Supporters of the Glory Hall’s annual Empty Bowls benefit should expect a few changes, which include a move from Centennial Hall to the shelter’s new campus in the Mendenhall Valley at 8701 Teal Street. To buy a ticket, go to: https://www.feedjuneau.org/.

Also in this show:

Site notifications
Update notification options
Subscribe to notifications