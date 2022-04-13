Empty Bowls benefit for Glory Hall returns with a few changes.

Guests: Mariya Lovishchuk, Executive Director, Glory Hall.
Supporters of the Glory Hall’s annual Empty Bowls benefit should expect a few changes, which include a move from Centennial Hall to the shelter’s new campus in the Mendenhall Valley at 8701 Teal Street. To buy a ticket, go to: https://www.feedjuneau.org/.
