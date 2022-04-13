Tlingit Culture Language and Literacy program: A school within a school at Harborview Elementary

Guests: Kelley Harvey, Principal. Katie Pitman, Special Education Teacher. Cora Bontrager, 4th & 5th Grade Tlingit language teacher and alumni. Raven, student representative.
Culture is the compass for children at Harborview’s Tlingit Culture Language and Literacy program, where language and culture are a part of every day learning.
Also in this show:
- Full show: Glory Hall’s Empty Bowl fundraiser. Embracing Língit language and culture at Harborview Elementary School. Juneau Arts and Humanities Council update.
- Part 1: Empty Bowls benefit for Glory Hall returns with a few changes.
- Part 2: Juneau Arts and Humanity Council scholarships and grants applications due Friday, April 15th.