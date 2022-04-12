KTOO

Glory Hall’s Empty Bowl fundraiser. Embracing Língit language and culture at Harborview Elementary School. Juneau Arts and Humanities Council update.

The handmade empty bowls are a thing of beauty, full of potential but also a reminder that important needs go unmet.

Glory Hall is once again selling tickets for its biggest fundraiser of the year, where a ticket will get you a bowl created by a local artist, as well as soup and bread.

On this Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, a look at how the bowls bring help to those in need of food and shelter. And hope.

Also, in this program:

  • A school within a school at Harborview Elementary School that celebrates Língit language and culture.
  • Deadlines approaching for Juneau Arts and Humanity Council grants.
