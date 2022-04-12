Glory Hall’s Empty Bowl fundraiser. Embracing Língit language and culture at Harborview Elementary School. Juneau Arts and Humanities Council update.

The handmade empty bowls are a thing of beauty, full of potential but also a reminder that important needs go unmet.

Glory Hall is once again selling tickets for its biggest fundraiser of the year, where a ticket will get you a bowl created by a local artist, as well as soup and bread.

On this Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, a look at how the bowls bring help to those in need of food and shelter. And hope.

Also, in this program:

A school within a school at Harborview Elementary School that celebrates Língit language and culture.

Deadlines approaching for Juneau Arts and Humanity Council grants.

Rhonda McBride hosts this Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, which airs Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The show repeats at 7:00 p.m. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.

For more information about Juneau Afternoon or to schedule time on the show, email juneauafternoon@ktoo.org.