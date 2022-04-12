Glory Hall’s Empty Bowl fundraiser. Embracing Língit language and culture at Harborview Elementary School. Juneau Arts and Humanities Council update.

The handmade empty bowls are a thing of beauty, full of potential but also a reminder that important needs go unmet.
Glory Hall is once again selling tickets for its biggest fundraiser of the year, where a ticket will get you a bowl created by a local artist, as well as soup and bread.
On this Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, a look at how the bowls bring help to those in need of food and shelter. And hope.
Also, in this program:
- A school within a school at Harborview Elementary School that celebrates Língit language and culture.
- Deadlines approaching for Juneau Arts and Humanity Council grants.
Rhonda McBride hosts this Tuesday’s Juneau Afternoon, which airs Tuesday through Friday, live at 3:00 p.m. on KTOO Juneau 104.3. The show repeats at 7:00 p.m. You can also listen online at ktoo.org.
For more information about Juneau Afternoon or to schedule time on the show, email juneauafternoon@ktoo.org.