At the Juneau Airport, you can tell the Alaska Folk Festival is back, with musicians milling around, carrying guitars, mandolins and violins – and occasionally someone hefting a big stand-up bass.

On Friday’s show, Juneau Afternoon continues its week-long celebration of the festival with live studio performances from Robin Hopper, a singer-songwriter from Chugiak, known for her velvety voice and songs about Alaska.

Also on this program, Mike and Matt Faubion, a father and son duo from Anchorage, who have a mind-meld going, in which one guitarist finishes the other’s musical phrases.

And a children’s book about a whale, will be launched Saturday at the Whale statue downtown.

Andy Kline hosts Friday's program.

